Sidney Powell: ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Think My Conspiracies Were Facts
SAY WHAT?
Did lawyer Sidney Powell not actually believe the election fraud claims she and fellow Trump ally Lin Wood pushed over and over in their “Kraken” lawsuits? In a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems, Powell’s attorneys wrote that “no reasonable person” would believe that her election fraud claims were “statements of fact,” Law & Crime reports. Dominion has called her conspiracy theories about a plot originating in Venezuela to rig the election for President Joe Biden “wild accusations” and “outlandish claims.” “Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support defendants’ position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process,” Powell’s lawyers wrote. “Reasonable people understand that the ‘language of the political arena, like the language used in labor disputes … is often vituperative, abusive and inexact’... It is likewise a ‘well recognized principle that political statements are inherently prone to exaggeration and hyperbole.’” Law & Crime also reports that in addition to fighting the Dominion lawsuit, Powell is facing the possibility of losing her law license.