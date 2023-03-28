Dominion Wants Tucker, Hannity, and Bartiromo to Take Stand in Fox News Trial
UNDER OATH
In a court filing released on Tuesday, Dominion Voting Systems said it wants some of Fox News’ biggest stars and most powerful executives to take the stand when its $1.6-billion defamation case goes to trial. The voting software firm’s lengthy witness list includes primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, along with Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and former host Lou Dobbs. Dominion, which alleges Fox News knowingly peddled election lies about the company to boost sagging ratings following the 2020 election, has also requested chief political anchor Bret Baier, network chief Suzanne Scott, Fox News president Jay Wallace, and former producer Abby Grossberg, among others. Grossberg recently sued Fox for discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, and has indicated that she would testify on Dominion’s behalf but not as a Fox News witness. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, meanwhile, heard arguments on Tuesday over Dominion’s request that Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch appear on the stand. Fox lawyers suggested that it would be a “hardship” for the 92-year-old mogul to appear live during the trial. Fox News, for its part, did list Carlson, Hannity, Bartiromo, Pirro, Baier, Scott and others among its potential live fact witnesses. “Dominion’s needlessly expansive live witness list is yet another attempt to generate headlines and distract from the many shortcomings of its case,” Fox said in a statement. “Ultimately, this case is about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute right to cover the news.”