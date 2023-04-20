Dominion Was Going to Make Rupert Murdoch Its 2nd Witness

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Guardian
Dominion Voting Systems planned to call Rupert Murdoch as the second witness in a blockbuster defamation trial that was scuttled by a last-minute $787 million settlement, The Guardian reported. It could have been the most humiliating moment for the 92-year-old media mogul since he was forced to testify about a phone hacking scandal that engulfed his British tabloids more than a decade ago. Murdoch’s turn on the stand would have followed testimony by Tony Fratto, a PR consultant hired by Dominion after Fox began spreading false claims and conspiracy theories about voting equipment in the 2020 election.