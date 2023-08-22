Domino’s Pizza Ending Business in Russia
DON’T KNEAD THE DOUGH
The local operator that oversees the U.S. brand Domino’s Pizza in Russia says it plans to file for bankruptcy there almost 18 months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. DP Eurasia, the franchisee for the pizza company in Asia and Europe, said it initiated bankruptcy proceedings for DPRussia, its Russian subsidiary. It comes after the U.S. brand ended financial support to the Russian business in December 2022 and attempts to find a buyer for the subsidiary failed. “With the increasingly challenging environment, DPRussia’s immediate holding company is now compelled to take this step, which will bring about the termination of the attempted sale process of DPRussia as a going concern and, inevitably, the Group’s presence in Russia,” DP Eurasia said. Other Western companies have already left Russia, while the local subsidiaries of some which chose to remain have been seized by the Russian state.