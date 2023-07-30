Don Geronimo Fired for ‘Barbie Girl’ Comments at Commanders Training Camp
‘THAT CHICK’
WBGIM-FM has announced the firing of host Don Geronimo for sexist comments he made on-air Thursday from the Washington Commanders’ training camp, confirming the news to The Washington Post on Saturday. Geronimo was hosting his namesake show on BIG 100, and made several disparaging comments about WUSA-TV sports anchor Sharla McBride on the broadcast. He called her “Barbie girl” and referred to her as “that chick,” at one point saying, “I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader,” while she was covering the Commanders’ camp. “After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG,” Aaron Hyland, iHeartMedia’s D.C. regional president, said in a statement to the Post. “We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values.” A spokesperson for the Commanders added that they were “pleased” that iHeartMedia addressed the incident “swiftly.”