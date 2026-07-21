Don Jr. Admits Knowing About Devastating Addiction Claims

Donald Trump Jr. has addressed claims that he is a cocaine user in a new episode of his aptly titled show, Triggered.

The president’s eldest son responded to what he called “trolls” commenting about his looks and alleging he uses drugs during the Q&A portion of his show.

One comment read, “Lay off the coke, junior.”

He responded, “I know.”

“‘You look like s--t,” Don Jr. continued. “I know, I got ya. The usual stuff, you know.”

Don Jr. said if he wasn't looking his best, it was due to foot surgery, not cocaine use. Triggered/Rumble

He added sarcastically, “I’ve done so much of it, yet shockingly, considering, according to the Twitter, I’m the biggest cokehead in the world, shockingly there’s never been a photo, or a video, or anyone with any credibility actually saying that they’ve seen me do this.”

The younger Trump, 48, explained that if he looked tired, it was because he had just had foot surgery “a couple of days ago” to address a previous injury he sustained from a “bad landing” while paragliding off a mountain.

“It is what it is, but you know, the trolls are always going to do that; it’s—it’s fine,” he said. “I’m happy to address it.”

Don Jr. has said that those who think he does cocaine are confusing him with Hunter Biden, who has been open about his past drug use. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Don Jr. has repeatedly refuted rumors that he is a cocaine user.

There was some speculation that he was on drugs when he delivered his speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, given his mannerisms during the address, but he told Fox News that his apparent glassy eyes were caused by “something with the lighting.”

Don Jr. confirmed that he was not on cocaine when he delivered his speech at the RNC in 2020. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

It is not the first time Don Jr. has addressed claims he does cocaine. He bluntly declared at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference, “I don’t snort cocaine.”

“My guys who I stayed in touch with—many of them just dear friends—they’re like, ‘Hey dude, there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that,’” he told the crowd. “I go, ‘I know!’ Luckily, I don’t snort, uh, cocaine! It’s just not my thing.”

He has repeatedly said that those who believe he is on cocaine are “confusing” him with Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden’s son, who has been open about his drug addiction.