Don Jr. Brutally Mocked for Sharing Already-Debunked Voter Fraud Conspiracy

The president’s eldest son is calling foul on the mainstream media for not reporting on a voter fraud conspiracy that has already been debunked—and is being brutally mocked for it.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a video by the right-wing influencer Nick Shirley, known for bringing widespread attention to mass daycare fraud in Minnesota, in which he claimed to have found 30 voters whose addresses matched that of a UPS Store in California.

“It never ends,” the president’s 48-year-old son posted on X, quote-tweeting a video of Shirley holding registration records in front of the UPS Store in question. “Imagine if the mainstream media actually spent even a few minutes looking into any of these things???”

Shirley’s claim to have struck MAGA gold in California was not picked up by the media because it was quickly debunked.

“Here at this UPS store in California, over 30 people are registered to vote,” Shirley wrote in his post on Saturday that was reshared by Don Jr. “It is illegal to list a PO Box as your domicile address (which appears on the voter roll). You can receive a ballot at a PO Box, but it cannot be the domicile address—which over 30 of them are, errors and suspected fraudulent activity is everywhere in California voter rolls.”

In reality, redistricting expert Paul Mitchell explained that the UPS Store in question—located in a dense area of San Diego—has the same address as so many registered voters because it is on the ground floor of a building with dozens of apartments.

“Ok I found these voters!” Mitchell posted on Sunday. “They are registered at 4142 Kensington Ave, San Diego. This is the address of a UPS Store, yes. But that is on the ground floor of the Kensington Estates that also has residences. The UPS Store is Suite 103, the residences range from Apt 201-316.”

Shirley’s post was slapped with a community note explaining why it was conceivable for a few dozen people to be registered to vote at an address in a building with a few dozen apartments.

Shirley, a 23-year-old influencer whom Minnesota’s Republican Rep. Pete Stauber is bringing as a special guest to the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, has not addressed the fact-check on X. However, his and Don Jr.’s posts have been widely mocked by critics.

“I can’t believe he didn’t even crop the video to obscure the fact that this is the ground floor of an apartment building, you can literally just see it,“ wrote the blogger Matthew Yglesias of Shirley’s claim.

Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego also weighed in.

“PO Box is an acronym for Post Office Box. A UPS Store is not a PO Box and likely serves as the community mail box for the development,” Gallego posted. “The fact that we are making public policy based on this inexperienced boy is an indictment of the Republican Party.”

Democratic strategist Tom Bonier wrote, “This post has over 1 million views about supposed voter fraud - he is claiming that 30 people are registered to vote at a UPS Store. He’s wrong. If he looked around where he is standing, he would see that the UPS Store is on the ground floor of an apartment building.”

A response to Don Jr. that received over a hundred likes read, “The UPS is on the ground level of an apartment complex, you utter nitwit.”

Matt Royer, a Democratic strategist from Virginia, trolled Shirley by suggesting he investigate other mixed-use buildings with stores on the ground floor.