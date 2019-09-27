CHEAT SHEET
HOLDING A GRUDGE
Don Jr. ‘Double Standard’ Triggered Trump’s Obsession With Biden: Report
Donald Trump’s allies have claimed his obsession with Joe Biden—which has led him to the brink of impeachment—stems from what the president perceives as a double standard between the treatment of his son Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden. “He’s not scared of Joe Biden, not at all,” Michael Caputo, who worked for Trump’s campaign, told Politico. “Hunter Biden profited from the proximity to his father and it has to infuriate President Trump that there’s no investigation, barely any media coverage... He resents the double standard and the hypocrisy of Washington, D.C. He wants equal treatment.” Others say Trump’s desire to damage Biden comes from a fear that Obama-Trump voters will turn to him over the president if he’s picked as the 2020 Democratic candidate. “The one thing the president is well aware of is that in his base there are a lot of Obama voters,” one former aide from Trump’s 2016 campaign said.