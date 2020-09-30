Trump Family Goes Without Masks to Presidential Debate, Disregarding Guidelines

The majority of President Donald Trump’s family sat in the audience at the first presidential debate without masks despite rules requiring that attendees wear them as a precaution against the new coronavirus. Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News announced at the debate’s outset that doctors from the nearby Cleveland Clinic had formulated guidance to protect those present, namely requiring masks and forbidding cheering. Despite the guidelines, Eric, Tiffany, Ivanka, and Donald Trump, Jr. sat front row without the face coverings. Melania Trump did wear a mask. By contrast, those in the front row of the Democratic side appeared to have donned masks.