CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Don Jr. Puts Daughter of Trump Hush-Money Judge on Blast
‘SEEMS RELEVANT’
Read it at Newsweek
Shortly before his father’s arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, Donald Trump Jr. blasted out a link to a story about the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump Sr.’s hush-money case. The Breitbart story by reporter Kristina Wong features a photo of Merchan’s daughter and reveals that she worked on the Biden-Harris campaign, suggesting a conflict-of-interest for the judge. Trump Jr. aired his frustrations on the Truth Social platform. “Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks,” he wrote.