Don Jr. Slams ‘Satanic’ Olympics Opening: ‘Mom Was Olympian’

Donald Trump Jr. hopped on the Satanic panic bandwagon after part of the Paris Olympic Games' opening ceremony included drag queens posing in a style he found reminiscent of da Vinci's “The Last Supper.”

“It’s such a shame that an event that used to create so much national pride now creates, at best, indifference,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing more interest in Renaissance art than had been previously appreciated. “Using the games to push woke ideology has zero to do with anything the games stands for.”

The former president’s son called the scene “seemingly satanic,” and revived an apparently false claim that his late mother was an Olympian. In 1988, Ivana Trump said she was selected as an alternate for the Czechoslovakia ski team at the 1972 Olympics in Grenoble. But that statement was later denied by the Czech Olympic Committee.

Trump Jr.’s comments echoed a growing number of users on the app scandalized by the drag queens including Elon Musk who wrote “Unless there is more bravery to stand up for what is fair and right, Christianity will perish.”

While Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker and controversial Catholic, Harrison Butker quoted a verse from Galatians.

“Man-o-sphere” influencer, conspiracy theorist and accused rapist Andrew Tate also chimed in, claiming the tableau showed how, “Satanists control the west and they show you that they worship the devil.”

“Disgusting” and “Sodom and Gomorrah” were among the top trending phrases on the app after the ceremony

According to the Olympic Committee, however, the blasphemy allegations were misplaced, explaining that the performance was an interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus that “makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”