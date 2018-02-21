Donald Trump Jr. has dismissed claims that his family is profiteering from his father’s presidency as “nonsense,” saying that it’s actually harming his ability to make the best deals. On a trip to India to charm potential buyers of luxury Trump properties, the eldest of the president’s children said that when critics talk about “profiteering from the presidency and all this nonsense” they’re actually forgetting “the opportunity cost of the deals that we were not able to do.” According to the Associated Press, he added: “It’s sort of a shame. Because we put on all these impositions on ourselves and essentially got no credit for actually doing that... for doing the right thing.” Trump Jr. has drawn criticism on his trip to India for buying prominent ad space in Indian newspapers offering a “conversation and dinner” with him, with the tagline: “Trump has arrived. Have you?”
