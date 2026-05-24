Don Jr. Thirsts Over White House Wedding After Dad’s Cruel Snub

Try, try again.

Donald Trump Jr., 48, and his brand-new wife, 39-year-old socialite Bettina Anderson, are not giving up on their White House wedding dreams.

Plans are reportedly in the works for an “I do” do-over at the White House, where President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania would almost certainly attend the ceremony, rather than blowing it off the way they did Don Jr.’s quiet, quickie nuptials in the Bahamas this weekend, People is reporting.

The couple wanted a small, intimate wedding ahead of the expected hoopla surrounding the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday and before storm season reached Florida and the islands, a source told the magazine.

No specific date was mentioned for the envisioned White House event.

Donald Trump Jr., seen here with his brother, is planning another wedding ceremony so that his father can attend. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump said earlier this week that he couldn’t make his firstborn child’s wedding because he was busy. The wedding in the Bahamas simply was “not good timing” for him; he insisted on remaining in Washington because, in his words, “I have a thing called Iran and other things.”

Wedding attendance is “one I can’t win on,” the president insisted. “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed—by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about.”

Trump noted definitively on Truth Social Friday that “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me” to attend.

Trump’s public schedule initially noted he planned to travel to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend. (Axios reported later on Friday that Trump opted instead to stay in Washington.) He apparently changed the schedule after he informed his son, at the last minute, that he definitely was not coming.

CNN reports that all of Don Jr.’s siblings—Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron—plan to attend the ceremony in the Bahamas.

Trump has hit the links consistently since returning to office, even though he skewered Joe Biden for golfing when he was president.

Trump has golfed on at least 111 occasions—22.7 percent of his second stint in office—according to an analysis by the Donald Trump Golf Tracker, confirmed by the Beast.