Donald Trump Jr.’s Book ‘Triggered’ Was Boosted by Republican Groups
At least nine conservatives organizations—including college Republicans club Turning Point USA—bulk-ordered or promoted Donald Trump Jr.’s debut book, boosting sales and possibly helping it top best-seller lists, The New York Times reports. Turning Point reportedly purchased at least 2,000 copies of the book, Triggered, while the Republican National Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee, combined, purchased $175,000 worth. State Republican parties also reportedly gave out copies of the book—which debuted at No. 1 on the Times bestseller list and sold 115,067 copies in its first week—to fundraiser attendees. A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement that the book outsold its closest competition by roughly 40,000 copies and “clearly would have been number one on the N.Y.T. list” without the copies sold to Republican-aligned organizations.