Don Jr.’s Ex Glams Up for New Love’s Bash at Mar-a-Lago Rival

Donald Trump Jr.’s ex‑wife made a glamorous entrance at a star-studded bash for boyfriend Tiger Woods’ 50th birthday in Palm Beach.

Vanessa Trump, 48, and Woods, who turned 50 on Dec. 30, welcomed roughly 300 high-profile guests to the lavish event at the Breakers, in the ultra-wealthy Florida enclave, just up the coast from her former father-in-law’s famed Mar-a-Lago resort.

Vanessa and President Donald Trump’s eldest son, who divorced in 2018, tied the knot in 2005 and share five children together.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship in a social media post last March. Tiger Woods/X

Kai Trump, 18, the eldest of their children and an aspiring pro golfer, was among the guests Wednesday night.

Since late 2024–early 2025, Vanessa has been in a relationship with Woods, which the golfer publicly confirmed in a social media post in March 2025. Woods described the relationship with Vanessa as a happy, private chapter in his life and asked for privacy for their families.

Vanessa Trump has stayed apparently cordial with her ex’s family since their divorce, appearing at family events and at the RNC in July 2024. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since then, the two have kept their burgeoning relationship quiet. Vanessa’s ex Don Jr., 48, quickly moved on with former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, after their divorce, and then paired up with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, 39, in late 2024. The two got engaged late last year.

Vanessa made a striking appearance at the party in a sleek black gown featuring a lace-up corset back. Kai arrived in a dramatic red, floor-length silk dress with cutout details, sporting a cast on her left arm after recently announcing on Instagram that she had undergone wrist surgery.

Kai posted a pair of snapshots from the soirée to Instagram on Wednesday evening, giving followers a glimpse of both her and her mother’s polished, red carpet-ready looks.

Kai Trump attended her mother’s boyfriend’s bash sporting a cast. Kai Trump/Instagram

Guests of the party were encouraged to incorporate red into their outfits, a nod to Woods’ famous “Sunday Red” tradition of wearing a red polo on the final day of tournaments.

Windows at The Breakers, an opulent resort and rival to the nearby president’s Mar-a-Lago club, were blacked out to maintain privacy at the event, Page Six reported.

Food stations paid tribute to Woods’ five Masters Championship dinners, offering sushi, crab cakes to porterhouse steaks, cheeseburgers, fajitas, stuffed jalapeños, fries, and milkshakes.

Golfer Tiger Woods (L) with Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank, who contributed $20 million to Wednesday night’s fundraiser. Tiger Woods Foundation/Instagram

The event, which doubled as a fundraiser, aimed to raise $50 million to launch a new Learning Lab for students, with Atlanta Falcons owner and Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank contributing $20 million, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Arthur Blank and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to bring a TGR Learning Lab to Atlanta. Together, we’ll build on my @tgrfound’s impact over the last 30 years and provide more students in Atlanta with opportunities to learn, grow, and chase after their dreams," the Tiger Woods Foundation said in a post on Instagram.

The guest list included Jon Bon Jovi, who gave a private performance that included his hits “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “It’s My Life,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” and “Lost Highway.”