Don Jr.’s New Flame Ascends Into Inner Circle at Tiffany’s Baby Shower

Bettina Anderson appears to have burrowed her way into the Trump family’s inner circle by scoring an invite to Tiffany Trump’s bunny-themed baby shower.

The Palm Beach socialite, whom Donald Trump Jr. has been dating since things ended between him and ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle last year, appeared alongside Ivanka and Lara Trump in an Instagram photoshoot for the gathering, which dropped on Tuesday.

Anderson, 38, posted a few snaps from the event to her Insta story, writing in one: “What a truly special day for an amazing mama-to-be! Cheers to @tiffanytrump and her little bundle of joy on the way.”

She also gave a shoutout to Ivanka, who put on the event, for “hosting such a magical shower—your love, thoughtfulness, and attention to every detail has made this day absolutely unforgettable."

Anderson featured in a post from Lara, the wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, but was absent from both Tiffany and Ivanka’s posts for the occasion.

Although she was in attendance at Trump’s inauguration in January, she wasn’t seated with the Trump family for the ceremony. This followed a report that the elder Trump did not approve of his son’s relationship with Anderson.

News of the budding romance broke in December, after Anderson and Don Jr., 47, were caught on camera holding hands. Soon after, he confirmed that he had split from Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host. The president at the same time tapped her to be his ambassador to Greece.

Based on the deluge of photos, the baby shower featured lush spring flowers, rabbit-shaped hors d’oeuvres, and Tiffany’s prominent bump. The gathering also became an opportunity for Tiffany, 31, who is Trump’s daughter with second wife Marla Maples, to reveal that her baby is a boy and that he is due in one month.

Tiffany is married to Michael Boulos, the 27-year-old heir to a fortune from his father’s motorcycle assembly and distribution company. The couple married in 2022 and are expecting their first child.

Trump’s three older children—Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—all share the late Ivana Trump as their mother, while his youngest, Barron Trump, is the child of First Lady Melania Trump.