Don Jr.’s New Girlfriend Throws Hissy Fit Over News Story About Him
Donald Trump Jr.’s new squeeze Bettina Anderson went haywire over the weekend after a New York Magazine article criticized the first son. The article, published last week by the outlet, wrote that a Palm Beach insider was surprised at Anderson’s choice of Trump Jr., since he “is the most despised member of the family; he’s an asshole, a spoiled heir.” She responded by declaring, “That’s my guy” on her Instagram story. “DEFINTELY an ‘insider’ VERY familiar with @donaldtrumpjr,” she continued with laughing face emojis. It seems as if Anderson, 38, wasn’t the only one who had strong feelings about the article—Trump Jr. himself posted an Instagram story about the insider’s claim as well. “Don’t get me wrong, I can totally be an asshole when I need to be... if you’re an adversarial to my friends, my family, my country, MAGA, etc.,” he wrote. “But I think you’d be hard pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me who thinks that.” He then attacked the anonymous source, telling them to “man up” and “put your name to it.” The pair began dating last year, with reports of the two together sprouting up even before he announced his separation from Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he was engaged to.
