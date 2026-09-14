Don Jr.’s Wife Issues BS Defense of Oligarch Paying for Wedding

Bettina Trump fired back with a post loaded up with images on social media after a bombshell report that a Russian oligarch helped pay for her lavish wedding to Donald Trump Jr.

The socialite and daughter-in-law of the president took to Instagram to respond to the ProPublica report that Umar Kremlev, head of the International Boxing Association (IBA), paid for hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses for the president’s eldest son’s glitzy three-day Bahamas wedding weekend in May.

Bettina, 39, called the oligarch windfall a “wedding gift” despite also claiming the weekend party was not originally supposed to be linked to their nuptials.

“Apparently our wedding is making headlines again, so a little clarity seems in order,” she wrote on Instagram. “Don and I got married privately on Friday, surrounded ONLY by our family. It was intimate, deeply personal and one of the most beautiful days of our lives.”

“The weekend that followed had actually been planned well in advance as a fun weekend with friends. It was never intended to be our wedding weekend,” she continued. “When our original wedding plans changed, we simply decided to get married before it and arrived at an already planned weekend as newlyweds.”

Along with her lengthy post, the newest Mrs. Trump included a series of 20 images of the Trumps partying with friends that weekend, including one of Don Jr. holding her, in a white dress, on a beach as fireworks go off overhead.

Bettina Trump responds to report that a Putin-tied oligarch paid for her wedding weekend. Instagram

“Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding,” she wrote. “It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.”

The president’s daughter-in-law called it “unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from.”

She appeared to completely miss the point of the raised questions when she went on to argue that, “Friendship doesn’t require a political motive” and “Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift.”

One of the photos Bettina Trump posted of her with sisters-in-law Tiffany and Ivanka Trump while pushing back on the report that an oligarch paid for her wedding weekend. Instagram

“So, for anyone determined not to let the facts get in the way of a good story: NO CONSPIRACY, NO MYSTERY. Just a private family wedding, a wonderful weekend with friends and one hell of a party,” she concluded, claiming “since fake news travels fast, we figured the truth deserved a few pictures.”

She signed her post: “With love and gratitude, Don & Bettina.”

Among the images were photos of her with Don Jr. and the president’s daughters. Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, is not a government employee but happens to be leading the negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine as the Putin ally funds a family gathering.

This story is developing and will be updated.