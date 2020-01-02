Don Larsen, Pitcher Who Threw Perfect Game in World Series, Dead at 90

Read it at The New York Times
Don Larsen, the only pitcher to throw a perfect game in World Series history, died Wednesday in Hayden Lake, Idaho, at the age of 90. He had been treated for esophageal cancer. Larsen’s record-breaking moment came on the afternoon of Oct. 8, 1956, at the original Yankee Stadium when the batters in a Brooklyn Dodgers lineup with four future Hall of Famers came to the plate, and all returned to the dugout without a hit, a walk, or an error by a Yankees fielder. Larsen himself was nonchalant about the achievement, saying: “Goofy things happen.”