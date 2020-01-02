CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Don Larsen, Pitcher Who Threw Perfect Game in World Series, Dead at 90

    ‘GOOFY THINGS HAPPEN’

    Tom Sykes

    Adam Hunger

    Don Larsen, the only pitcher to throw a perfect game in World Series history, died Wednesday in Hayden Lake, Idaho, at the age of 90. He had been treated for esophageal cancer. Larsen’s record-breaking moment came on the afternoon of Oct. 8, 1956, at the original Yankee Stadium when the batters in a Brooklyn Dodgers lineup with four future Hall of Famers came to the plate, and all returned to the dugout without a hit, a walk, or an error by a Yankees fielder. Larsen himself was nonchalant about the achievement, saying: “Goofy things happen.”

    Read it at The New York Times