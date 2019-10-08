Don Lemon Accuses John Kasich of ‘Doing Exactly What the Apologists Are Doing’ on Ukraine Call

CNN anchor Don Lemon clashed with former Ohio governor John Kasich, a longtime Republican critic of President Trump, on Monday night over Kasich’s assertion that Trump’s infamous Ukraine call may not be an impeachable offense. Kasich, who is a CNN political commentator, said the call’s transcript doesn’t show a “clear quid pro quo,” adding that there should be an investigation and it’s incumbent on the Democrats to make a strong case.
Lemon, meanwhile, asked the ex-governor how he’d react if Lemon said “I need something from you” but asked him to “to do me a favor,” prompting Kasich to take issue with the CNN anchor’s scenario. “Then you’re doing exactly what the apologists are doing,” Lemon shot back, adding that if Kasich wasn’t “helping people understand the real problem, then you are part of the problem.”