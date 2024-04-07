Don Lemon and Partner Tim Malone Get Married in Velvet Tuxedos

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon tied the knot Saturday with his longtime partner, real-estate broker Tim Malone—with a celebrity-filled guest list in attendance. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Matt Lauer, Clive Davis, and Darren Starr were among the boldfaced names at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, where U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield officiated, according to People. Former colleagues Dana Bash, Kate Bolduan, and Erin Burnett were also there as Lemon, 58, and Malone, 41, exchanged vows in velvet tuxedos. “I never thought that I would get married,” Lemon told the magazine. “The legal part of it is a big deal because I didn’t think it could happen. And for so many years of my growing up and hiding things, I never thought it could happen legally. But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right.”
