CNN anchor Don Lemon on Monday morning celebrated what he called a “huge night for Asians and Asian Americans” at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

At the same time, however, he straight-up ignored the fact that Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh not-so-subtly called him out during her acceptance speech.

“And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime,” the 60-year-old actress exclaimed after receiving the award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Lemon, of course, came under fire last month for claiming GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley wasn’t in her prime because she’s no longer in her “20s and 30s.” The CNN star was briefly benched over the remarks and is supposedly undergoing “formal training” over the sexist and misogynistic remarks.

Though he didn’t address Yeoh’s pointed shot at him, Lemon gushed over Ke Huy Quan’s emotional Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor while saying the awards show was “particularly reaffirming” for Asian Americans.

“With all of the anti-Asian hate that has been going on in the country, especially since COVID, I thought it was a really important and reaffirming moment for Asian Americans,” he concluded.

“I hope that, you know, they feel it in this country and that everyone does.”