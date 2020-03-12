Don Lemon Loses It After John Kasich Says He Liked Trump’s Coronavirus Speech
Things got extremely heated on the CNN set Wednesday night when former Ohio Governor-turned-CNN-political-commentator John Kasich was essentially read the riot act by CNN anchor Don Lemon for saying he thought President Donald Trump did a “fine” job with his Oval Office address on coronavirus.
With the Trump administration having to issue multiple clarifications following the speech, such as on Trump’s 30-day European travel ban, Lemon noted that the president was sending “mixed messages” during a crisis. Kasich, meanwhile, felt Trump was able to “stick to the script” and act “serious.” The CNN anchor, however, fired back, noting that we need “accurate information” from the president and he wasn’t able to “get it right” on Wednesday night.
At one point, the two went at it so fiercely that Kasich asked if he could finish what he was saying, prompting Lemon to snap back: “No, you can’t, John!” Kasich would also say that we need to “move forward” and “not look back,” causing Lemon to shout that the speech was just two hours ago.