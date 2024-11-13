Media

Don Lemon Quits X After Feud With Elon Musk

The ex-CNN anchor’s departure from the app comes the same day that The Guardian announced its plan to leave, claiming Musk had created a “toxic media platform” since purchasing X.

Lily Mae Lazarus
Reporter

Don Lemon speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 53rd Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 12, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Don Lemon joined the X exodus movement, becoming the latest pundit to leave the app following the 2024 presidential election.

The ex-CNN anchor announced his departure from the platform on Wednesday, claiming X was no longer a place of “honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech.”

Lemon explained his decision to followers in a social media video in which he cited X’s new terms of service which say that lawsuits against the platform will be heard by the U.S. District for the Northern District of Texas. The mandate goes into effect on Nov. 15.

Quoting from a recent Washington Post report on the matter, the TV news star accused Elon Musk and his company of taking advantage of conservative strongholds in the judiciary by only litigating disputes in those courts.

“This quote ‘ensures that such lawsuits will be heard in courthouses that are a hub for conservatives, which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics.’ I think that speaks for itself,” Lemon said.

While X has a Texas headquarters, it’s located in the Western District of the state, not the Northern District.

Lemon’s relationship with X and its owner was on the rocks months prior to Election Day, however. In August, he sued Musk, accusing the tech billionaire of refusing to pay him a $1.5 million sum after a content deal between the two imploded following Lemon’s contentious interview with Musk.

Musk responded to Lemon’s claims, alleging that there was no such deal in place and the former CNN anchor “made a series of impressively insane demands.” He requested that the lawsuit be dismissed.

Janna Brancolini
Skull with X(Twitter) eyes and a flapping butterfly on its head

Lemon’s departure from the app comes the same day that The Guardian announced its plan to leave X, claiming Musk had created a “toxic media platform” since purchasing the platform. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace also quit X earlier this week.

Reporter

LilyMaeLazarus

lilymae.lazarus@thedailybeast.com

