Don Lemon Returns to CNN to Criticize Trump’s Assassination Blame Game
SECOND CHANCE?
Former CNN host Don Lemon made one of his first appearances back on the network after his headline-grabbing ouster in 2023—appearing as a guest commentator on OutFront with Erin Burnett on Monday to give his thoughts on the most recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Earlier on Monday, Lemon posted a teaser on social media confirming he was “going back to the mothership.” On air, Lemon criticized Trump’s reaction to Sunday’s incident at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump and his campaign surrogates have been quick to blame Democrats and “the rhetoric of Biden and Harris” for inspiring the prospective shooter on Sunday afternoon. “If Donald Trump wants people, wants Kamala Harris and others, to stop saying that he is a threat to democracy, then he should stop threatening democracy,” Lemon said. “He’s called everyone who works in this building the enemy of the people,” Lemon added, while reading hand-written notes he took before his spot. “We had pipe bombs sent because he was calling us the enemy of the people and fake news.” It’s at least the second time the onetime CNN anchor has returned to the network’s studio since being forced out. He previously appeared on OutFront in March 2024 following his contentious interview with Elon Musk—and the subsequent cancellation of his show on X, the social media app owned by the mercurial billionaire.