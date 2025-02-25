Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
Don Lemon Tells Megyn Kelly ‘Go F*** Yourself’ After Joy Reid Rant
During a 20-minute tirade on his YouTube show, Lemon savaged the former Fox News anchor.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Feb. 25 2025
8:03AM EST
The Don Lemon Show/YouTube
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
New MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
Media
‘I’m Not Sorry’: Tearful Joy Reid Defends Canceled MSNBC Show
Corbin Bolies
Politics
Mysterious Bruise Appears on Trump’s Hand After Aggressive Shake With Macron
Julia Ornedo
Politics
France’s Macron Brutally Fact Checks Trump to His Face
Josh Fiallo
Media
Rachel Maddow Calls Out Her Own Network For Firing Non-White Hosts
William Vaillancourt