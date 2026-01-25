Don Lemon Warns Trump May Break Law to Go After Him

Don Lemon has warned that the Trump administration could play around with the law in order to get him behind bars.

The journalist earned the ire of MAGA this month for livestreaming an anti-ICE protest inside a church in Minnesota. He was soon the subject of a Truth Social repost from the president, who shared a statement insisting that Lemon, 59, needed to be jailed.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s no law to fit. They will try to fit or retrofit something or go around a judge and just do it themselves,” Lemon told Alisyn Camerota during her first Scripps News hosting appearance.

"It doesn’t matter if there’s no law to fit," Don Lemon claims. Scripps News

Lemon told his former CNN colleague on Friday: “And it doesn’t matter. And everything that they say pertains to protesters. I was not a protester. It’s very clear about that. If you look at all the evidence, I’m not a protester.”

Despite only having documented—not taken part in—the protest at Cities Church, Lemon theorized that Trump would want to use the law against him in order to prove a point.

“And so I think Alisyn—not that I think, I know—I was the biggest name. And so if they get a Don Lemon, woohoo, that’s a victory."

A judge previously threw out the DOJ's criminal complaint against Lemon. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lemon was certain that Trump and his cronies would sink to circumventing the law after a federal judge this week put a stopper in the DOJ’s plans by rejecting a criminal complaint against him.

Despite the ruling, Lemon thought that something as pesky as legality wouldn’t stop Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon from pursuing their manhunt.

“Look, I’m not naive. I think they’re probably going to try again and again, as they did with Tish James and Comey and everyone. If one doesn’t work, then they try something else and that fails, and they try something else and then they just don’t give up because they, you know, they want to save face,” he told Camerota.

“But I don’t know what’s next. I think what’s next is that I have to be in it for the long haul and, you know, just to be strong, as always, and keep calm and carry on.”

Lemon appears to be one of Trump’s latest wishlist victims in his utilization of the DOJ, which has seen the president publicly set the AG and her colleagues against his perceived political enemies.

The former CNN anchor theorized that Trump and his AG Pam Bondi would want to 'save face' after the legal knockback. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dhillon, speaking on The Benny Show on Jan. 19, seemed to agree with Trump’s focus. “Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility,” she told conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

“He went into the facility, and then he began—quote, unquote—‘committing journalism,’ as if that’s sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part, of a criminal conspiracy. It isn’t.”

When asked for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to Trump’s Sunday night Truth Social post.