Don Lemon’s History of Misogyny and ‘Diva-Like Behavior’ Detailed in New Report

Don Lemon was known to make misogynistic remarks long before his widely derided comments last month about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

In fact, according to a scathing new report in Variety, the CNN anchor reportedly—and repeatedly—ridiculed and attacked his colleagues over his 15 years at the network.

Lemon’s alleged misogynistic behavior at CNN dates back to at least 2008, when, according to Variety, he was so incensed over then-colleague Kyra Phillips getting assigned to cover Iraq he reportedly tore up notes at their shared news pod and sent threatening texts to her from a burner phone.

“Now you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it,” one text read, according to Variety. CNN leadership later traced the anonymous number back to Lemon.

A human-resources investigation was launched and, according to the trade publication, Lemon was shifted to a weekend slot—effectively a demotion at the time.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.