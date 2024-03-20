Don Lemon’s Wish List to X Included a Podcast in Space: Report
TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
Don Lemon had higher aspirations than a simple content distribution deal with X, according to recently revealed contract talks between him and the social media platform. The former CNN anchor, according to documents reviewed by the New York Post, submitted a wish list in December that included SpaceX shooting him into space for the first-ever extraterrestrial podcast. “First podcast in space to be hosted by Don (via SpaceX),” a bulleted line item reads in the document sent to X by Lemon’s agents at United Talent Agency. Among other demands included “demands for a $5 million advance on top of an $8 million base salary, equity in the company, and veto power over the site’s news content policies and its roster of creators,” the Post claimed. A spokesperson for Lemon did not return requests for comment from the newspaper but shot down an earlier report from the Post which alleged Lemon requested a fully paid private jet and suite for he and his partner to Las Vegas for a tech conference. Jay Sures, vice chairman at UTA, told The Post: “This is absolute, complete utter nonsense without an iota of truth to it.”