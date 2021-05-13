Don McGahn Will Finally Face Questions About Trump’s Efforts to Thwart Mueller Investigation
TIME TO TALK
For two years, the Democrats who control the House Judiciary Committee have been trying to secure a testimony from ex-Trump White House counsel Don McGahn. On Wednesday, they finally sealed the deal. The Wall Street Journal reports the committee has reached an agreement with the Justice Department that will allow McGahn to testify behind closed doors about former President Donald Trump’s attempts to obstruct Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The committee and the Justice Department said in a court filing that they expect the testimony to happen “as soon as possible,” and vowed that a transcript will be released publicly after an official review. In May 2019, the Trump administration blocked McGahn from testifying about the Mueller report, sparking a long legal battle, but the agreement sidesteps the need for the courts to intervene. The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), said the agreement brings an end to Trump’s “era of obstruction.”