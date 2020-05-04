CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Don Shula, Iconic Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins, Dead at Age 90

    R.I.P.

    Erin Friar

    Don Shula, the National Football League’s all-time winningest coach and the iconic longtime coach of the Miami Dolphins, died Monday at the age of 90. The franchise announced the news on its website and said the “patriarch” of the team for 50 years had died “peacefully” at his home. Shula’s teams appeared in six Super Bowls, and he won two. His leadership of the 1972 Dolphins to a perfect regular-season record is considered one of the greatest streaks in professional sports. A representative close to the family told the Miami Herald on Monday that Shula’s death was not related to the coronavirus pandemic gripping South Florida.

    Read it at The Miami Herald