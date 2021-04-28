Doctor Laughs in Top Southern California Republican’s Face as He Asks About Vaccine Tracking Device
ARE YOU SERIOUS?
One of Southern California’s top Republican lawmakers asked a doctor if there’s a tracking device inside the coronavirus vaccines being given to residents—and got the exact response he deserved. Don Wagner, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, asked his question during a Tuesday meeting to discuss the possibility of vaccine passports—but he let his imagination run away with him. “Is there any intention of tracking folks?” Wagner asked OC Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau, who replied “Nope.” Undeterred, Wagner went on: “Is there any, in the vaccine, we heard about the injection of a tracking device. Is that being done anywhere in Orange County?” Dr. Chau paused for a second before letting out a laugh and saying: “I’m sorry, I just have to compose myself. There is not a vaccine with a tracking device embedded in it that I know of that exists in the world. Period.”