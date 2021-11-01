CHEAT SHEET
Dad of Missing 5-Year-Old Summer Wells Hit With DUI Charge
The father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, who vanished from her Tennessee home in June, was arrested Saturday evening and charged with driving under the influence. Don Wells reportedly told authorities he’d consumed a couple of shots of liquor when they pulled him over after seeing his car turn into a grassy shoulder. He faces several charges, including having an open container and improper lane usage. In a post on the website they created for the search for Summer, the family thanked the public “for kind messages.” “There are no words to what each day and night is like,” they wrote. “We needed cigarettes. IT was a stupid decision. Please keep us in prayer. Keep Don. This pain wont go away. thank you.”