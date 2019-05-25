Donald and Melania Trump Arrive in Japan for Sumo, Golf and Diplomacy

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Tokyo on Saturday for a ceremonial state visit during which they will be treated to an imperial banquet and a sumo match, where the winner will receive the first-ever “Trump Cup.” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is often described as Trump’s closest foreign ally, is said to be hoping to talk the U.S. president out of tariffs on Japanese auto exports during a short bilateral meeting on Monday, according to the Associated Press. Trump will be the first foreign leader to meet the newly-minted Emperor Naruhito, crowned May 1, who will host the first couple at a lavish ceremonial banquet in the president’s honor Monday evening. “With all the countries of the world, I’m the guest of honor at the biggest event that they’ve had in over 200 years,” Trump bragged last week. Abe will also treat Trump to a round of golf on Sunday.