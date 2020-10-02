Trump and First Lady Awaiting COVID-19 Results, Will Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive
‘TOUGH DISEASE’
In the wake of Hope Hicks testing positive for the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting their test results and will quarantine i. Hicks, one of Trump’s most senior and longest-serving advisers, was confirmed to be infected Wednesday. She had traveled with Trump to Tuesday’s presidential debate and to campaign rallies in Minnesota and Ohio, potentially exposing the president and first lady. “So she did test positive,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News late Thursday. “I just went out for a test. It’ll come back later, I guess. The first lady also, because we spend a lot of time with Hope.” He added of Hicks, “When soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her, you know, she wants to treat them great. Not say, ‘stay away, I can't get near you.’ It’s a very tough disease.” Hicks has reportedly been experiencing symptoms this week and was quarantined on Air Force One during a flight back from Minneapolis on Wednesday. The president said he’ll receive his results Thursday night or Friday. In a tweet late Thursday, Trump said he and the first lady “will begin our quarantine process” while they wait.