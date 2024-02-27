Donald and Melania Trump’s Many Fights Outlined in New Book
A HOUSE DIVIDED
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had more than their fair share of spats during their time in the White House, according to a new book released Tuesday. In American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden author Kate Rogers detailed many of the couple’s feuds, highlighting how the president tried to suppress his wife’s independence and the small ways in which Melania tried to fight back. Rogers wrote about Melania’s efforts to decorate the White House residence, only to have her choices replaced by her husband. In another instance compiled by People, Trump flew into a fury on Air Force One when he caught his wife watching CNN, which she preferred, rather than his preferred Fox News. The commander-in-chief ordered that all their televisions needed to be turned to Fox News going forward. Rogers also documented Melania’s attempts to break from her husband’s extremist messaging. “Her tweets were small gestures that amounted to little more than digital ephemera,” Rogers writes. “Still, compared with her husband’s bridge burners, Melania’s missives established her as a rare figure in the Trump administration who seemed more interested in calming a cultural divide than widening it.”