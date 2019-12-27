Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse Reported Being Groped by Disney World Visitors
It’s the happiest place on earth—unless you were a Disney employee dressed up as Minnie Mouse on Dec. 6. According to the Orlando Sentinel, that’s when a visitor to the Florida amusement park groped Minnie’s chest after having a photo taken with his wife and the cartoon character. The 61-year-old Minnesota man reportedly had another inappropriate interaction with a cast member the day before, and he was banned from Disney properties. The same day, an older woman who possibly had dementia put her hands inside Donald Duck’s costume, touching the 18-year-old cast member’s chest. Both Disney employees filed police reports about the incidents. “Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation,” Disney said in a statement.