    Donald Judd’s Fire-Ravaged Architecture Office in Marfa Is About to Be Restored

    After the Marfa Architecture Office associated with iconic minimalist artist Donald Judd caught fire last summer and was largely destroyed, the Judd Foundation has announced they’ll be initiating a project to restore the building, according to Glasstire. Eventually, the foundation hopes that the Office can be used to host local arts programming and temporary exhibitions. This year, a Marfa home purchased by Judd in 1990 also burned to the ground.

