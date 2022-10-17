Donald Judd’s Fire-Ravaged Architecture Office in Marfa Is About to Be Restored

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1Donald Judd’s Fire-Ravaged Architecture Office in Marfa Is About to Be RestoredBLAZEHelen HolmesCulture ReporterPublished Oct. 17, 2022 11:29AM ET Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesAfter the Marfa Architecture Office associated with iconic minimalist artist Donald Judd caught fire last summer and was largely destroyed, the Judd Foundation has announced they’ll be initiating a project to restore the building, according to Glasstire. Eventually, the foundation hopes that the Office can be used to host local arts programming and temporary exhibitions. This year, a Marfa home purchased by Judd in 1990 also burned to the ground.Read it at Glasstire