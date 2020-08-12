Florida Mom Shot Dead While Her 10-Year-Old Child’s Online Zoom Classroom Was in Session
A Florida elementary-school student was in the middle of her first virtual classroom of the school term Tuesday when her mother was shot dead in front of her, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Six children, aged 10 to 17, were at their Indiantown home at the time and saw the shooting take place, Sheriff William Snyder said. The teacher of the 10-year-old student also heard a commotion while giving a Zoom class for Warfield Elementary School students. “The teacher said that she heard a commotion, heard profanity, realized there was some kind of domestic altercation, [but] still could see the child online,” Snyder said. “The teacher said she mutes her button so nobody has to hear it and then she sees the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears.” The computer screen then went blank because it was hit by a projectile, Snyder said. Donald L. Williams, 27, was arrested by SWAT officers about 40 minutes later and charged with several offenses, including the first-degree murder of ex-girlfriend Maribel Morales-Rosado, 32