Mexican Navy Finds Capsized Yacht in Search for Missing U.S. Sailor
‘NOT GIVING UP HOPE’
The Mexican Navy said Tuesday that one of its search planes had spotted a capsized yacht believed to belong to Donald Lawson, an American sailor who has been missing for almost two weeks. A spokeswoman in the navy’s press office told The Baltimore Banner that the vessel seen 275 nautical miles off the coast of Acapulco was Lawson’s vessel, Defiant, but said bad weather had prevented crews from approaching the boat. A Mexican search and rescue station said later Tuesday that while a boat had been spotted, they could not yet confirm it was Defiant. Lawson, from Baltimore, set off from Acapulco on July 5 sailing to Baltimore via the Panama Canal ahead of a planned world record attempt to become the first American to sail around the world in 74 days. He last messaged his wife on July 12 saying a storm had knocked out his wind generator on which he’d been relying after losing power three days earlier. “We are not giving up hope and we are remaining hopeful of his return,” his wife, Jacqueline, wrote in a statement Tuesday.