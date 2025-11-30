Trump, 79, Brags About ‘Winning’ While Approval Rating Plummets

President Donald Trump appeared either unaware or unbothered by his plummeting approval ratings as he enjoyed a day of golfing in Palm Beach, Florida, later taking to Truth Social to brag that, “Winning is always nice!”

Unfortunately, a Friday Gallup poll showed that Trump is not winning where it counts; his approval rating has dropped to just 36 percent, representing a five percent decrease over the past three months and the lowest number of his second term to date.

In addition, his disapproval rating has risen to 60 percent.

Trump’s current approval rating is just two percentage points higher than his all-time lowest approval rating of 34 percent, which he achieved at the end of his first term in 2021 following the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots.

While Trump’s approval rating with Democrats is predictably low at just 3 percent, he’s also losing ground with independents and Republicans. Only 25 percent of independents approve of his presidency, down from 46 at the start of his second term, while his approval rating with Republicans is at 84 percent, down from 91 in January.

Polling also found that the president is polling higher on crime, foreign affairs, foreign trade and immigration than overall, although his highest approval rating is still just 43 percent, for his handling of crime.

His lowest approval rating is 30 percent for his handling of healthcare policy, which was the main sticking point during the most recent government shutdown, which turned out to be the longest in U.S. history.

The president, who is spending Thanksgiving weekend at Mar-a-Lago, was joined by Fox News host Bret Baier, golfer Brooks Koepka and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky for a round of golf Saturday, according to a photo posted to Truth Social.

Gretzky, a Canadian-American dual citizen, has come under fire for his ties to Trump, particularly as the president threatened to annex Canada earlier this year.