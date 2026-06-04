Trump, 79, Casts Himself as Last Hope for College Sports

Donald Trump has called on Congress to pass legislation to help him “save college sports” before “it’s too late.”

Trump, 79, wrote on Truth Social on Thursday that college sports are a “mess” and must be fixed. He recapped how, after hearing from “University Presidents, Conference Commissioners, Student-Athletes, Coaches, and Athletic Directors,” he signed an executive order in early April. But the best option, he said, would be for lawmakers to bring him legislation to sign.

Trump urged passage of the Protect College Sports Act. Truth Social

The Protect College Sports Act, written after negotiations between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, was a good step, Trump said.

“This Law resolves many of the most urgent issues challenging our Universities and Student-Athletes, stops the chaos and, most importantly, it may be the last chance to save College Sports, and Colleges themselves, before it’s too late,” he wrote.

“I urge the House and Senate to come together to pass a final Bipartisan Law, that I can sign this summer, that reflects the views and input of both Chambers. WE HAVE TO SAVE COLLEGE SPORTS!”

Trump received a jersey from Indiana University head football coach Curt Cignetti while hosting the national championship team at the White House last month. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The legislation would allow the NCAA to enforce a handful of rules that have come under court scrutiny. For instance, the NCAA would be able to limit athletes to one penalty-free school transfer. Athletes’ eligibility would also be limited to five years. Former professional athletes would not be allowed to compete. Also, schools would not be allowed to hire another school’s coach during their sport’s season.

Additional components of the legislation include creating uniform NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) standards, capping spending, and allowing conferences to pool their television rights.

NCAA President Charlie Baker told member schools in a Wednesday letter that the legislation “addresses many, but not all, of the priorities student-athlete leaders and institutions have been advocating for.”

The House has also been working on this issue, as Trump mentioned in his post. Majority Leader Steve Scalise was skeptical about the proposed Senate law given opposition to it by the SEC and the Big Ten.

The Big Ten and the SEC oppose the legislation. X/bigten

“Nobody can credibly say they’re going to move a bill to address college athletics and have opposition from the two major college athletic conferences,” Scalise told Politico. “I’m glad they’re doing some work on the Senate side, but for the House to be able to take anything up, you got to prevent employment status of the student athletes.”

The Senate heard testimony this week from former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, who supports the Protect College Sports Act.