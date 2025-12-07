Trump, 79, Derails Oval Office Meeting With Penis Joke

President Donald Trump is easily distracted. That’s according to his right-hand man, Vice President JD Vance, who shared an awkward anecdote about his boss during a holiday celebration.

Speaking at a Christmas party he was hosting at his residence for actor Sylvester Stallone, Vance regaled the crowd with a story that he apparently felt encapsulated the experience of being veep.

“People often ask me what it’s like to be Vice President of the United States, and a lot of it is exactly what you would expect it to look like if you watched it on TV or just paid attention to the media,” Vance began.

The Vice President and second lady held an event at their residence on Friday in honor of Sylvester Stallone. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“But sometimes, you get these behind-the-scenes moments that I will never, ever forget for the rest of my life. For example, today I’m in the Oval Office with the president and Marco Rubio, and we’re talking about something really important. The president kind of holds up his hand and says, ‘No, no, no, hold on a second. There’s something much more important. Shoes.’”

Vance continued, “He peers over the resolute desk and he says, ‘Marco, JD, you guys have s--tty shoes.’ He goes out and grabs a catalog. There happens to be another politician in the room—I won’t say who, and you’ll find out why in a second—and he actually runs us through this incredible shoe catalog. The president is gifting us with four pairs of shoes.”

“He says, ‘Marco, what’s your shoe size?’ And Marco’s apparently an 11 and a half. He says, ‘JD, what’s your shoe size?’ My shoe size is 13. I asked this politician, who I won’t embarrass, what his shoe size is, and he says, ‘Seven.’ The President leans back in his chair and says, ‘You know, you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size.’”

As the crowd laughed, Vance added, gesturing to Second Lady Usha Vance, “We won’t ask the second lady for comment on that particular topic.”

Sylvester Stallone revealed his support for President Donald Trump at a black tie gala held at Mar-a-Lago in November 2024. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Vance hosted the Christmas party on Friday at his residence in Washington, D.C. in honor of Rocky star Stallone. Stallone, a Trump supporter, is also being honored at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday.

In addition to sharing unusual anecdotes about the president’s penchant for penis jokes, Vance also paid tribute to Stallone, explaining that his grandmother loved Stallone’s movies “because she didn’t see people like us on the big screen that much.”

“She saw working class people, people of humble beginnings, people who worked their asses off and made the American dream a reality. Not because it was handed to them, but because they worked hard, had good support and they got a little lucky along the way,” Vance continued.