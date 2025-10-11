Trump, 79, Drops Bizarre Rap Video
‘SMOKE WEED EVERYDAY’
President Donald Trump has just dropped his latest promotional video like it’s hot on Truth Social—soundtracked, inconceivably, to Dr. Dre’s 1999 hit “The Next Episode.” The short clip features an excerpt from Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress since beginning his second term. Delivered in March, the speech features the line: “The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation... to secure the border, but it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” As Republicans rise to deliver a standing ovation in the clip, the song’s iconic muted guitar riff kicks in incongruously. The track features Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg and includes the infamous outro line: “smoke weed everyday.” It has been streamed over 1.2 billion times on Spotify. Snoop previously feuded with Trump after staging a mock assassination of the president in a 2017 music video, but has since changed his tune, performing in January at the “Crypto Ball” inauguration party. Dre has previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene for her use of the song “Still D.R.E.” in a promotional video.