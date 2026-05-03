Politics

Trump, 79, Reignites War With ‘Moron’ Bill Maher

LATE-NIGHT WAR

Trump fumed as Fox News praised Maher’s interview with Gavin Newsom.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on May 2, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has reignited his long-running feud with Bill Maher—this time dragging Fox News into it.

In a sprawling Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump blasted the HBO host as a “MORON” who “choked” during his recent interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, while also scolding conservative media for continuing to feature him.

“I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher ‘relevant’ as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond,” the 79-year-old president wrote.

“Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that.”

The outburst came shortly after Fox’s The Big Weekend Show discussed Maher’s sit-down with Newsom.

Trump's Truth Social Post reads: "I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher “relevant” as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond. Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House. He was nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, “Can I have a drink?” It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic. He was much different from what people think but, last night, I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher “over the coals.” Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient. Either he didn’t have the knowledge, or he choked, because Gavin went on and on about how good California is doing, while it’s doing very poorly, having, by far, the worst year it’s ever had where, for the first time in History, more people are leaving than coming. Bill Maher started by saying that California was doing poorly, only to have Newscum speak for an extended period of time, and lie about the facts. All you have to do is look at what’s happened to Los Angeles, San Francisco, the horrendous homeless problem all over every street, the Railway catastrophe that is Billions of Dollars over budget, and has never been built, the inability to rebuild the 25,000 homes that were destroyed by the fire because he refused to allow water into the street from the Southwest (If it weren’t for our Superstar EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and me, they wouldn’t have any homes being built right now!). Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that. DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU! I hate hearing that “Bill Maher said…” — Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel. President DONALD J. TRUMP"
In a sprawling Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump blasted Bill Maher as a “MORON” who “choked” during his recent interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Truth Social

The Fox panelists praised the comedian for pressing the governor on issues like California’s troubled high-speed rail project and rising living costs. Trump, however, saw it very differently.

“I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher ‘over the coals,’” Trump wrote.

“Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient.”

The president also revisited his past White House dinner with Maher, claiming the host appeared “nervous” and “scared,” and mocked him for allegedly asking for a drink upon entering the Oval Office.

“It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic,” Trump said.

He went on to accuse Newsom of misleading viewers about California’s performance.

“Bill Maher started by saying that California was doing poorly, only to have Newscum speak for an extended period of time, and lie about the facts.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits down for an interview on 'Real Time with Bill Maher'
Bill Maher accused Gavin Newsom of “imitating” Donald Trump, but Newsom insists that’s the point. HBO

But the most pointed moment of Maher’s interview had little to do with policy. It came when Maher accused Newsom of “imitating” Trump by adopting the president’s combative tone and tactics.

“Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling—you’re suing Fox now, I understand,” Maher said.

“That sounds exactly like what he does.”

Newsom didn’t deny it, instead arguing that his mimicry was intentional.

“I’m trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump,” Newsom said.

Still, Trump ended his Truth Social rant with a blunt directive to conservative outlets: cut Maher off.

Bill Maher
Bill Maher hosts 'Real Time.' Real Time with Bill Maher

“DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU!” he wrote, adding that the host is only “slightly more talented” than Jimmy Kimmel.

The latest tirade underscores Trump’s ongoing fixation with late-night TV, even as he accuses networks of giving them too much airtime.

Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

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