Trump, 79, Reignites War With ‘Moron’ Bill Maher

President Donald Trump has reignited his long-running feud with Bill Maher—this time dragging Fox News into it.

In a sprawling Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump blasted the HBO host as a “MORON” who “choked” during his recent interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, while also scolding conservative media for continuing to feature him.

“I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher ‘relevant’ as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond,” the 79-year-old president wrote.

“Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that.”

The outburst came shortly after Fox’s The Big Weekend Show discussed Maher’s sit-down with Newsom.

In a sprawling Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump blasted Bill Maher as a “MORON” who “choked” during his recent interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Truth Social

The Fox panelists praised the comedian for pressing the governor on issues like California’s troubled high-speed rail project and rising living costs. Trump, however, saw it very differently.

“I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher ‘over the coals,’” Trump wrote.

“Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient.”

The president also revisited his past White House dinner with Maher, claiming the host appeared “nervous” and “scared,” and mocked him for allegedly asking for a drink upon entering the Oval Office.

“It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic,” Trump said.

He went on to accuse Newsom of misleading viewers about California’s performance.

“Bill Maher started by saying that California was doing poorly, only to have Newscum speak for an extended period of time, and lie about the facts.”

Bill Maher accused Gavin Newsom of “imitating” Donald Trump, but Newsom insists that’s the point. HBO

But the most pointed moment of Maher’s interview had little to do with policy. It came when Maher accused Newsom of “imitating” Trump by adopting the president’s combative tone and tactics.

“Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling—you’re suing Fox now, I understand,” Maher said.

“That sounds exactly like what he does.”

Newsom didn’t deny it, instead arguing that his mimicry was intentional.

“I’m trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump,” Newsom said.

Still, Trump ended his Truth Social rant with a blunt directive to conservative outlets: cut Maher off.

Bill Maher hosts 'Real Time.' Real Time with Bill Maher

“DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU!” he wrote, adding that the host is only “slightly more talented” than Jimmy Kimmel.