Trump, 79, Repeats Himself in Social Posts 40 Minutes Apart

President Donald Trump doubled down on his complaints about states “overregulating” AI, making two almost identical posts about the subject 40 minutes apart on Tuesday.

In the first post, at 4:56 p.m., the president wrote, “Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the ‘HOTTEST’ in the World — But overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Growth Engine.”

”Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing ‘Woke AI’ (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. We can do this in a way that protects children AND prevents censorship!”

Trump's 4:56 p.m. Truth Social post. Donald Trump/Truth Social

In the second, at 5:36 p.m., he wrote, “Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the ‘HOTTEST’ in the World, but overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Major Growth ‘Engine.’”

”Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing ‘Woke AI’ (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race. Put it in the NDAA, or pass a separate Bill, and nobody will ever be able to compete with America.”

Trump's 5:36 p.m. Truth Social post. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The primary difference between the posts is the president swapping concerns for protecting children and preventing censorship for concerns about China “easily catch[ing] us in the AI race,” and a suggestion to include Trump’s proposed federal standard for AI in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Critics of the president have previously highlighted his tendency to repeat himself or go on tangents while speaking to reporters, with California Governor Gavin Newsom making a post earlier this month asking AI bot Grok if people with dementia “repeat false things over and over again,” implying that Trump has dementia, a concern shared by some experts and even his own relatives. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Gavin Newsom/X

Sandwiched between the posts was a generic missive urging Republicans not to lose sight of “all of the Victories that we’ve had” during Trump’s second term as the Senate passes the House bill forcing the release of the Epstein files. Victories listed include the president’s controversial One Big Beautiful Bill, “no men in women’s sports or transgender for everyone,” and “being respected by every country in the world.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He also celebrated ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, “stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation,” intervening to stop eight wars and having created the “hottest“ country anywhere in the world, as well as “delivering a HUGE DEFEAT“ to the Democrats“ on the government shutdown.

Many of the achievements the president took credit for were not based in reality, including U.S. favorability overseas and the ending of eight wars. In addition, more Americans think Trump has “worsened economic conditions in this country“ than felt the same under President Biden.