Trump, 79, Storms Off From Sit-Down After Melting Down at Reporter

Donald Trump had a Hollywood moment.

The president, 79, furiously stormed off an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press after journalist Kristen Welker confronted him on his election conspiracies.

Trump began to sour on Welker after she pointed out in the interview that aired Sunday that there’s “no evidence” of rigged elections in the United States.

“Do you have evidence?” she asked after Trump slammed California’s elections as “rigged.”

"Thank you, darling," Trump said as he stormed off. Screenshot//Screenshot/NBC

The president then fired back: “All I have to do is look.”

When Welker replied: “That’s not evidence,” the interview took a turn.

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN one-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump raged. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As he stormed off, Welker attempted to salvage the interview she had traveled all the way to Wisconsin for. But Trump wasn’t having it.

“I’ve given you enough time,” he said. “You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what, our country can never be great.”

Despite Trump’s abrupt exit, Welker still managed to press him on a handful of other topics, including his war on Iran and gas prices.

Throughout those discussions, the president also made a series of false claims. On the Iran War, Trump appeared baffled when Welker referenced his frequently touted campaign promise of no new wars.

“I didn’t guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world?” Trump, who has dubbed himself the “Peace President,” said. “I built our military.”

The president’s sounding off on a female journalist is nothing new. Days ago, Trump launched an unprompted attack on CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins after another reporter asked about his $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which was dropped after sparking outrage.

“CNN’s a very corrupt organization, with a corrupt reporter standing right there,” Trump mused, pointing at Collins. “Never smiles. She never—she’s a young, beautiful woman, never smiles. I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing with hatred in her eyes.”

Trump also lashed out at Collins and told her to “be quiet” when she noted that Republicans had also condemned the Department of Justice’s slush fund, under which Jan. 6 rioters could have been eligible.