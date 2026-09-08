Trump, 80, Blows Up His Favorite Lie With One Post

Donald Trump acknowledged Monday that the U.S. hasn’t won the war against Iran, despite having claimed otherwise dozens of times.

Trump, 80, posted on Truth Social about the conflict, which he claimed at the outset would wrap up in “four to five weeks.” It has now lasted over six months.

“Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran,“ he wrote. ”Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon. It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon. MAGA!"

Trump acknowledged the war against Iran hasn't yet been won. Truth Social

Trump has boasted about having won the war at least 66 times since launching his strikes in late February, a Daily Beast analysis found.

For instance, after the U.K. rebuffed his plea to get involved, he reacted on March 7: “We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

He added four days later: “Let me tell you, we’ve won. You know, you never like to say too early you won. We won. We won the—in the first hour, it was over. We won.”

Then, during an April press conference, Trump claimed, “We’re the winner. We won. Okay. They are militarily defeated.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

The cost of the war, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth estimated in July, was $37.5 billion. To date, 18 U.S. service members have been killed, and more than 750 have been wounded.

As for Trump’s forecast that oil and gas prices will drop, he has made similar predictions before.

During an Oval Office gathering with reporters on Aug. 6, he said gas would get as low as $1.85 a gallon.

“We’ll see those days pretty soon again, based on everything I see—as soon as the war ends. And, uh, I think it’s going to end pretty soon,” he said, also conceding that the war has continued.

Gas and oil prices have remained higher during the war than before, as the passage of oil through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed and occasionally halted. Last week, diesel prices hit a record high in the U.S., while gas prices went up nearly 40 percent, the AAA motor club said. The current national average for gas is $4.15 a gallon

A gallon of gas costs nearly a dollar more than it did last Labor Day. MS Now