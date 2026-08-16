Trump, 80, Fantasizes About Dead President in Bizarre Posting Spree

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday living it up in a Truth Social fantasy world while thousands of American sailors continue to endure brutal conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier serving in his Iran war.

In four of his wild posts, Trump, 80, imagined himself showing off his new White House ballroom to the nation’s first president, George Washington, who has been dead for 227 years.

Trump’s tacky $400 million construction project is currently on hold after a federal appeals court ruled that the administration lacked the necessary congressional authority to move ahead with it.

Trump followed that up with a photo of him with the nation’s first president, both on horseback. Trump, wearing a suit and tie, sits astride a black horse beside Washington and his white mount.

Trump Donald Trump/Truth Social

In another AI-generated image, Trump and Washington are shown writing together on what appears to be a map.

Secret pact? Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump also posted a shadowy photo of himself wearing a “TRUMP 2028″ hat with the caption “We are going to win.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

In another message, Trump fondly reminisced about the time he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un enjoyed each other’s company, though they decidedly did not look that way in the photo. “Despite the unfriendly look on this particular picture, there are many where we’re smiling,” the president wrote. “Kim Jong Un and I get along GREAT!”

Despite the photo Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, he insisted he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "got along GREAT," and smiled together. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump furiously crammed several endorsements for Republican candidates into his twisted trip through history, as the party grows increasingly fearful of the midterm results.

When asked on Friday whether sailors’ family members were worried about conditions aboard the ship, Trump, who has never served in the military, flatly replied: “No, they’re not.”

When he was asked whether the deployment had gone on too long, given the conditions and mental health risks, the president responded: “No, no, no. Not nearly long enough.”

The wife of one of the crewmen on the ship told Jake Tapper in a phone interview on CNN on Friday that her husband’s experience was like being “stuck in a floating metal prison in the middle of the water, eating prison-like food with the same people in the same bunk beds in the same small quarters for 200 days, 250 days. You start to go a little insane.”

At least two desperate sailors have attempted to jump overboard, while another soldier actually did (and was rescued).

Presidents tour Donald Trump's ballroom. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Regarding Trump’s callous dismissal of the conditions the sailors are enduring, the woman, whose identity was not revealed, said: “I don’t think the man thinks before he talks. Try to redeem yourself at least a little bit,” she said of Trump.

“Have some sympathy, some empathy, take some accountability for what’s going on with your military, your ship, your war,” she continued. “It’s infuriating.”

Aaron Rupar/X