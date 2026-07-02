Trump, 80, Makes Bonkers NSFW Joke About His Two Sons

President Donald Trump joked about having a “threesome” with his two eldest sons during what was supposed to be a serious moment honoring one of his predecessors.

Trump, 80, gave a speech Wednesday afternoon for the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. Trump spoke about the 26th president’s Congressional Medal of Honor, which former President Bill Clinton awarded to the Spanish-American War veteran and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2001.

The medal had been kept in the White House until Wednesday, when Trump delivered it to the new library to be displayed alongside World War II veteran Theodore Roosevelt Jr.’s Medal of Honor.

Trump then mentioned how former General of Army Douglas MacArthur and his son, Arthur MacArthur, each earned the Medal of Honor.

Trump was discussing the Medal of Honor when he wildly veered off-topic. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“They’re the only father and son pair to receive our nation’s highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty,” Trump said.

That apparently got him thinking.

“Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome, OK?” Trump blurted out. “I’ll pick out one of the two, I’ll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something—for their genius at hunting—and I’ll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something.”

The reactions from Donald Trump Jr., 48, and his younger brother Eric, 42, unfortunately weren’t picked up by the broadcast.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr watched their father's speech at Burning Hills Amphitheater. It wasn't clear what they thought of his "threesome" joke. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Wednesday’s comment wasn’t the first time Trump has made an incest joke about a member of his family. In a 2006 appearance on The View, he said that if Ivanka weren’t his daughter, “perhaps I’d be dating her.”

That same year, Trump didn’t seem to be kidding when he told radio host Howard Stern that Ivanka has “always been very voluptuous.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether Trump’s joke on Wednesday had any element of truth to it.

Ivanka introduced her father at the 2016 GOP convention. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The Trump Organization, where the president’s sons are executive vice presidents, did not immediately respond, either.

Trump, a five-time draft dodger, went on to say that he was only joking about finding a way to give himself the Medal of Honor, which The Wall Street Journal reported on in April.

The 80-year-old president couldn't help but compliment his "beautiful" sons—but took it further than expected. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The award recognizes a military service member who “distinguishes himself conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

That award remains one of several differences between Trump and Roosevelt, an icon of the early-20th-century Progressive era.

Earlier that afternoon, Trump had an awkward interaction with an artificially generated version of The Rough Rider, who reminded the current president to put the nation first.